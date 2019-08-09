Search team reaches hiker experiencing medical complication on Willamette National Forest trail

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A search and rescue team has located a hiker to assist her off a trail after she experienced a medical complication Thursday.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were dispatched to assist the hiker on the Whitewater Creek Trail in the Willamette National Forest at 4:18 p.m. She was reported as experiencing a complication from a prior medical issue.
The sheriff’s office said the hiker was part of the group of four and they were believed to be several miles from the trailhead.
The group was described as well prepared to if they needed to spend several nights in the wilderness. They were also in cell range to contact first responders.
Search and rescue personnel responded to the trailhead Thursday and reached the group just after 12 a.m. Friday. The team set up camp to spend the night.
The plan for the morning is for riders from the Mounted Posse to meet the group and assist in bringing the hiker who needs help back out of the wilderness.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.