MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A search-and-rescue team rescued a hiker off a trail in Marion County Friday after she experienced a medical complication Thursday afternoon, with help from the sheriff’s office’s Mounted Posse.
Crews were sent to help the hiker on Whitewater Creek Trail in the Willamette National Forest around 4:20 p.m. Thursday and found her just after midnight. Rescuers set up camp and stayed the night with the hiker, who they say was experiencing a complication from a prior medical issue.
Riders from the Mounted Posse reached the group, which included four other hikers, around 10 a.m. Friday and helped them out of the wilderness area, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Friday said the woman is in good condition and did not need emergency medical treatment.
The group of hikers Thursday night was described as well prepared to spend several nights in the wilderness if needed.
