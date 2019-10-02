CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue teams are looking for two people who were reported missing after hiking the Paradise Park Trail on Mount Hood
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a group of six hikers were hiking the trail on Tuesday.
Four of the hikers returned to their vehicles around 2:30 p.m. and realized that Anna Jung and Suki Jung, both 71, were missing from the group.
Anna and Suki have not been located.
Paradise Park Trail is located near Kiwanis Camp Road, in a rural area near Rhododendron.
The area is made up of steep terrain, dense forest and many other trailheads, according to the sheriff's office, which makes it challenging for teams to search the area.
The sheriff's office rescue team is currently searching the area with help from Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Post 877, Mountain Wave, and Portland Mountain Rescue.
