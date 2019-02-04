COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – Rescue teams have successfully rescued a hiker after she became injured in the Columbia River Gorge.
The Hood County Sheriff’s Office said Leslie Drapiza, from Silverton, was last seen in the area of Warren Lake after departing from the Starvation Creek Trailhead off Interstate 84.
The sheriff’s office said Drapiza was last seen by another hiker at about 1 p.m. Sunday.
According to the sheriff's office, Drapiza texted a family member around 6:30 p.m. saying she had been injured. She was able to provide descriptions of nearby landmarks.
By around noon Monday, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center received a text message from Drapiza providing information that she is currently on trail 413.
Search teams reported getting a visual sighting of Drapiza at about 7 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call from her.
The sheriff’s office said Drapiza was able to provide coordinates that led searchers directly to her location.
Crews said Drapiza was down an embankment, which was too dangerous for them to get down. A team of climbers headed up to reach her via rope rescue.
The climbers were able to extricate Drapiza from the difficult terrain in the Lancaster Falls area.
The sheriff's office said Drapiza was able to walk with rescuers down to the trailhead, and was reunited with her family and friends at around 1:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Search teams from Hood River Crag Rats, Pacific Northwest SAR, Portland Mountain Rescue, Multnomah County SAR Explorers, and Washington County SAR Explorers responded to help search for Drapiza.
The sheriff's office said Warren Lake has about 1.5 feet of snow, with the possibility of more on the way.
