CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Search teams helped rescue an injured father and his 7-year-old daughter who had been stuck in the Mt. Hood National Forest for 48 hours, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday, at around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said Camille Munro called 911 to report her husband, Peter, and daughter, Leila, had been missing for at least 24 hours. Peter and Leila were with the family dog, Buck.
The sheriff's office said Camille had arrived at their campsite at Kinzel Lake the day before to join them for a camping trip, but no one was there. Camille believed they had gone for a hike, but when they did not return she went looking for them.
When Camille found Peter's truck at the Devil's Peak trailhead with the keys and Leila's stuffed animals still inside, she called 911, according to the sheriff's office.
Search and rescue teams were activated. About 50 searchers ended up participating in the rescue mission, the sheriff's office said.
Teams worked through the night to find Peter, Leila and Buck.
On Thursday at around 6 a.m., the sheriff's office said searchers made voice contact with Peter. It then took searchers an hour to reach them due to the difficult terrain.
The sheriff's office said Peter, Leila and Buck were found northwest of the Kinzel Lake trailhead in a ravine, about 1.25 miles and about 1,200 feet below the starting point of their Tuesday hike.
Peter was injured and unable to walk, according to the sheriff's office. Leila and Buck were in good spirits, but needed assistance.
The sheriff's office said rescuers learned that Peter had become lost and had been moving downhill when he injured himself.
Crews stabilized Peter in a litter and carried him out of the difficult terrain to a waiting medical crew on Still Creek Road.
Peter was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.
"I just want to thank all the first responders and everybody else that helped get me out of that hole. I would have never made it out, especially without any other adults," Peter said after the rescue. "You guys saved myself, my daughter's and my dog's life. I couldn't say thank you enough. It's really awesome that this was selfless."
Leila and Buck were reunited with Camille.
The sheriff's office would like to thank a construction crew working on the Still Creek Bridge repair project, who helped hoist rescue vehicles over the river using a crane. The sheriff's office said without the help, it would have taken about another four hours to take a longer route.
