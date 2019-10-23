SKAMANIA COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The search for a missing mushroom picker in Skamania County has been temporarily suspended.
Richard L. Sugai, 78, of Beaverton, was last seen late Saturday afternoon.
His family had gone on a day trip to pick mushrooms about 10 miles north of Carson, Washington. It’s an area where his family had picked mushrooms for decades, according to deputies.
Crews began searching for him Saturday evening when he didn’t return, with efforts continuing Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office used a drone Tuesday to assist in the search and check areas that are not easily accessible on the ground.
On Wednesday, deputies said they have been unable to find Sugai or locate any clues about his direction of travel.
The sheriff’s office said search efforts were suspended Wednesday morning to allow crews to develop additional areas to review. Deputies said they continue working closely with the family.
Search operations are expected to begin again Saturday, with additional teams, a K-9 and drones. Deputies believe improving weather will assist in the search efforts.
Anyone who was in the area between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 19 and may have seen Sugai is asked to contact the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office at 509-427-9490.
