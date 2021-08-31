PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have closed down a section of the Montavilla neighborhood Tuesday morning as officers search for a robbery suspect who may be armed.
Police said a perimeter has been set up from Southeast 92nd Avenue to Interstate 205 and Southeast Washington Street to Southeast Taylor Street. People living inside the perimeter are being asked to stay inside, lock doors, and report any suspicious activity to 911.
Roads are closed from SE Taylor to Washington. We’re expecting an update from Portland Police shortly. https://t.co/r0e1eHaeYO pic.twitter.com/HL3I4uSMle— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) August 31, 2021
There will be no service stops for TriMet's Line 15 from Southeast Washington and Southeast 82nd to Southeast 96th and Mall 205 due to the closure.
For Line 15 trips to Gateway TC, no service to stops from SE Washington & 82nd to SE 96th & Mall 205 due to police activity.— TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) August 31, 2021
The Special Emergency Reaction Team has responded to the scene and is helping with the search. No additional details about the robbery or the suspect have been released by police at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
Btw, what or who did the "robbery suspect" rob? And why is there no description of the robbery suspect? I mean, we're supposed to look out for "suspicious activity." HeII, that could be pretty much any and all of my neighbors. I'm suspicious of all of those weirdos. Perhaps a physical description of..ya know..the actual suspect at large might be somewhat helpful.
