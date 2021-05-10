ALBANY, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who ran away from a job site in Albany Saturday afternoon, according to the Oregon Youth Authority.
OYA said Breanna Rich had been living at the Young Women’s Transition Program, an OYA facility in Albany that provides services to help youth transition out of custody and back into the community.
The facility includes the ability to work a job off site. OYA said Rich was at a job site in Albany when she ran away at about 12:50 p.m. Saturday.
According to OYA, a warrant has been issued for Rich’s arrest.
Rich is not considered to be a threat to others. She is from the Salem area and was in OYA custody for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
“We are very concerned about Breanna’s safety and hope that she will be found quickly and safely,” said Sarah Evans, OYA’s deputy communications manager.
Anyone who sees Rich is asked to call 911. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555.
