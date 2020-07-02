DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 37-year-old Vancouver man was reported missing after he went kayaking at Diamond Lake on Tuesday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At around 10:20 p.m., 911 dispatchers received reports of a man yelling for help from the water at Diamond Lake. The sheriff's office said no one was able to see the man, but reported it sounded like he was in distress.
Shortly after the initial 911 calls, dispatchers received a missing persons report at Diamond Lake.
The sheriff's office said Jared Bruce Boria, of Vancouver, was camping at Diamond Lake Campground when he put his kayak in the water and paddled into the lake.
The sheriff's office said Boria was not wearing a life jacket when he went kayaking.
An initial search was conducted by Marine and Timber Deputies, Douglas County Fire District #2 and Diamond Lake First Responders, however they were unable to locate Boria or his kayak.
Another search was conducted on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Boria's kayak, paddle and shoes were located during the search, but he is still missing.
Search efforts will resume on Thursday.
The sheriff's office described Boria as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information that may help with the search effort is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
No life jacket? Out on the water after dark? And who reported they heard the yelling? Did they not have a boat and a flashlight?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.