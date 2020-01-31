COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Search crews have found the body of a missing St. Helens man, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says.
Kenny Landreth, 45, was reported missing last week after his family said he wandered away from a gathering in Warren.
Law enforcement on Thursday suspended active search efforts for Landreth after consulting with experts and Landreth’s family.
The search was to transition to a recovery mission on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. Crews on Friday morning, however, received new information in the search and found Landreth’s body in a hard-to-access area of thick, overgrown brush.
“Although there were no initial indicators of foul play, CCSO is conducting a full investigation into this unfortunate event,” according to the sheriff’s office.
