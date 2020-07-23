MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Marion County deputies say search teams have found the body of a missing teen who drowned on the Willamette River on Wednesday.
The teen went underwater shortly after 7:00 p.m. and did not resurface. Search crews spent the evening trying to find the 18-year Troy Bowdish of Dallas, Oregon.
On Thursday, dive teams and boats from several sheriff’s offices were on the water searching. By mid-afternoon, Marion County deputies say they had recovered the man’s body.
Divers in Salem are trying to find a teen who went under water last night and did not resurface. This is on the Willamette at Riverfront Park. Previous coverage: https://t.co/JkXy6WEKEi pic.twitter.com/WErhyC8KSB— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) July 23, 2020
According to Salem fire authorities, the teen was near the pedestrian bridge on the south end of Riverfront Park when he got in the water. They say friends told them the teen did not know how to swim.
“It is a sad tragedy,” Padrick Rice said.
Rice was one of several people at Riverfront Park on Tuesday who jumped in to the water to try and help.
“I threw my backpack off, threw my hat and my glasses and just went down the embankment and jumped into the water and tried to do what I could,” Rice said.
Rice says several people tried but could not find any sign of the 17-year old.
“At least 15 to 20 minutes, we were all in there up and down, up and down, doing dives, trying to find this poor kid, nothing,” Rice said.
Rice says he was a lifeguard and knows this stretch of the river. He says near the pedestrian bridge, the river bed drops steeply.
First responders are reminding people as the weather warms over the weekend and into next week to always have a life jacket when out on the water. They say to keep an eye on young kids as well near any river or lake.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.