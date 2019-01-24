SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - The Seaside Aquarium is asking the public to be on the lookout for a fur seal with rope around its neck.
On Wednesday morning, aquarium employees responded to the south end of Seaside Beach to capture the fur seal and remove the rope.
However, officials said when they approached him, he quickly swam away.
Anyone who sees the fur seal with the rope around its neck is asked to call the Seaside Aquarium at 503-738-6211.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.