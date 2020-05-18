Seaside beaches open again as coastal communities enter Phase 1 of reopening

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Seaside beaches are open again for the first time in weeks.
Coastal counties are now in the first phase of Oregon’s plan to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic forced restrictions and closures across the state. People who don’t live in these communities are asked to stay away for now, according to officials.
Brian Owen with the Seaside Chamber of Commerce says the shutdown forced some shops to close permanently, as they didn’t have sufficient reserves to get through the off-season and the pandemic months. Owen says opening beaches is the first step toward welcoming the public back.
“I am so excited to see that we are reopening, the term social distancing has been used quite often, I like to use the words physical distancing,” Owen said. “The social piece needs to stay, we need to connect, we need to see each other, so for me to walk down Broadway and see life back into the town is such a wonderful feeling and that sign of recovery a sign of a new beginning.”
FOX 12 over the weekend saw people on the beach ahead of Monday’s reopening.
There is a meeting planned for Wednesday night to talk more about when hotels can open up for leisure visitors. Clatsop County will be closing access points to the beach on weekends to limit visitors.
