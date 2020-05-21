SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Next week, all lodging in one coastal city will reopen for business.
On Wednesday evening, the Seaside City Council approved the move in a 5-1 vote.
Since the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order was issued by Gov. Kate Brown on March 23, lodging has “largely sat vacant” in Seaside, according to the city.
Just after the Memorial Day weekend, lodging rooms will be allowed to welcome guests back starting Tuesday.
Seaside, which is located in Clatsop County, entered Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening on May 15.
Just a few days later, on May 18, Seaside reopened its beaches.
While the coast is tempting to visit for the holiday weekend, officials are encouraging Oregonians who don’t live in the area to stay close to their own homes.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.