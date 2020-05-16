Seaside enters phase one reopening, visitors urged to have patience

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Restrictions have begun to ease across Oregon on Saturday as 31 counties were allowed to move into Phase 1 of reopening.
Under Phase 1, sit-down restaurants and bars, barbers and salons, and gyms can open but in a limited capacity and must follow strict guidelines that differ based on each sector.
In Seaside, it was not your typical mid-May day. Some businesses had reopened but it was not back to the hustle and bustle it usually is this time of year.
“Bringing life back to our tourist town is just so exciting,” Brian Owen with the Seaside Chamber of Commerce said.
The area had been shut down for months. Owen has seen the impacts firsthand with events cancelled and shops closed. He says reopening does come with its own challenges. The community is trying to balance the restrictions and slow return of visitors.
“Our community is dependent on people traveling here so balancing that is going to be a big challenge,” Owen said.
A rally was held on Saturday at the Turnaround in Seaside calling for beaches and businesses to be opened. But Seaside plans to open beaches with restrictions on Monday and businesses were already opening Friday and Saturday.
Another sight of life returning to normal, word vacation rental companies were putting plans in place to begin business on June 1st.
“It is exciting you know I don’t know how much it is going to return so it will really be interesting to see how the summer develops,” Dean McElveen with Oregon Beach Vacations said.
The reason for the excitement is once short-term rentals were shut down along the coast, McElveen said they refunded some $750,000 for canceled visits. He adds they laid off about 98 percent of their staff but were able to bring some back under the Federal Governments Payment Protection Program. He says those visiting should expect changes this summer.
“One of the things the CDC recommends is 24 hour holds after every stay, so we are doing that program live for the rest of the year,” McElveen said.
The company will also send out an email day in advance with recommendations on what guests can do.
The big take away from those who live and do business on the coast is to give them a week or two to adjust to the new normal and bring patience if you plan to visit.
“If they are coming down to travel be courtesy of the community,” McElveen said.
“Pack your patience, there is a new level of restrictions that all of our different restaurants, retailers and we are all going to need to be a little more patient,” Owen said.
Next week the Seaside City Council is set to take up lifting their short-term rental ban.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.