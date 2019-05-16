SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – A Seaside High School student was suspended after police say he threatened a school shooting earlier this week.
According to police, the student Tuesday afternoon sent an email warning to several other students. The email told the students not to come to school the next day, as there would be a school shooting.
Officers say one of the students who received the message immediately reported the threat to high school administrators, who then called Seaside police.
The student who sent the message admitted to officers that he sent the message and had threatened the school shooting. The juvenile denied they had intended to carry out the threat and said they made the threat because they were frustrated over an unknown reason, according to police.
Investigators did not discover any known access to firearms or any indication that other students were involved as potential co-conspirators.
Based on their initial investigation, the juvenile suspect was not taken into custody. The student was immediately suspended from school pending further school administrative inquiry, which may include expulsion, according to police.
Officers says criminal charges concerning the threat will be forwarded to the Clatsop County Juvenile Department and the Clatsop County District Attorney's Office for review upon completion of the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.