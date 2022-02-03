SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) – Seaside police have arrested a man on multiple counts including encouraging child sex abuse.
Gabriel Burton Walker, 34, was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Police say the investigation began when Walker engaged in conversation with an undercover taskforce member over the internet, where he then distributed child pornography videos and attempted to solicit a child under 10 years old for the purpose of sexual conduct.
Walker was lodged at the Clatsop County jail. He is facing charges of encouraging child sex abuse and online sexual corruption of a child.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective David Davidson at djdavidson@cityofseaside.us or via phone at (971) 326-0333.