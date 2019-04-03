SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – A suspect was seriously injured Wednesday after Seaside police say they crashed into a fence, fled the scene on foot and attempted to break into a home.
Officers say the suspect trespassed across several properties and started a fire after crashing in the 300 block of 8th Avenue in Seaside Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the crash scene just before 7:30 a.m. and later located the suspect in the 400 block of 10th Avenue. As the suspect surrendered, officers saw flames coming from a detached garage where the suspect was walking away from when officers arrived, according to police.
Seaside Fire & Rescue responded and was assisted by the Gearhart Fire Department, though the garage owner was able to douse the flames with a personally-owned fire extinguisher, which minimized the damage, according to police.
Officers believe the suspect started the fire and sustained self-inflicted injuries due to the fire.
The suspect was treated at the scene, transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital, and then transported again to a Portland-area hospital due to the serious nature of the injuries, according to law enforcement.
Police say multiple charges are pending, including failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run), criminal trespass, burglary, and arson.
Due to the suspect being transported to the hospital for serious injuries, the suspect has not been arrested and police have not released their identity. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Vaughan with the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
