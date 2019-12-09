SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after several parties in Seaside involving underage drinking, according to police.
Landon Warrilow, 33, of Gresham, was arrested Sunday night. He faces a charge of providing false information after police cited him at a party Friday night for furnishing alcohol to minors.
More than 20 people were cited at the party at the Coast River Inn for minor in possession of alcohol. They ranged in age from 15 to 20, according to police. Deputies at the party also arrested Ian Conley, 20, of Cornelius, for an outstanding warrant out of Washington County.
Hotel staff on Saturday called police to report another party, but attendees left before police could detain them.
On Sunday, officers responded to a third party, this time at a house in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. They say the party involved the same group of people, including Warrilow. The party dispersed after police arrived with a probable cause and arrested Warrilow.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Cpl. Jeff Oja at 503-738-6311.
