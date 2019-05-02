SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Investigators have determined a man’s death after he was found seriously injured in Seaside was not due to an assault, but instead he died as a result of complications of acute intoxication.
Travis Todd, 49, of Forest Grove, was found with serious injuries near Avenue K and South Columbia Street at 3:18 a.m. March 30. He died at a Portland hospital April 8.
Police initially investigated the case as a possible assault, believing a physical altercation had taken place between Todd and an unknown person. A 911 caller reported a loud conversation, possibly an argument, between Todd and another person before Todd was found by police.
An autopsy determined Todd’s death was the result of “accidental anoxic encephalopathy,” and not homicidal violence, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner.
Investigators said Todd had arrived in Seaside at 2 p.m. March 29, checked into an oceanfront hotel and spent time at bars in the area throughout the night and into the early morning hours of March 30.
Detectives are still attempting to piece together the hour or two between the 911 call and when Todd left the bars. Todd may have been on the beach or walking along the promenade, according to officers.
Police believe Todd was with a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, around 6 feet tall with a medium, athletic build. The other man was wearing dark, baggy clothing. Officers said this person is considered a witness at this time.
Anyone who saw Todd or spoke to him is asked to contact Seaside police at 503-738-6311.
