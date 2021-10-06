Seaside "thrill kill" killer asks for clemency from Governor Brown two decades after shootings

It's been 23 years since convicted killer Jesse McAllister shot and killed a couple on a Seaside beach, the murders being dubbed the Seaside "thrill killings".
"It's something I don't think you ever 100% get over," Tashae Nimz, victim Frank "Kacy" Nimz's daughter, said.
Nimz was only 12 years old when her father, 36-year-old Frank "Kacy" Nimz, was shot and killed in Seaside July 14, 1997.
"There was just a lot of chaos that day. A lot of confusion in the beginning hours of exactly what had happened, who the victims were," Nimz said. She said her dad went out after a fishing trip when he met 26-year-old Gabriella Brooke Goza.
"They had just hit it off and were enjoying a peaceful time enjoying the sunrise on the beach," she said.
What happened next was grisly. Gunman 20-year-old Jesse McAllister and 23-year-old Bradley Price were in Seaside when McAllister told Price he wanted to kill someone just to see what it felt like. Prosecutors believed Price bought the gun McAllister used in the shootings.
Nimz said she didn't fully know the details of that day until she was 14 years old. She said that's how old she was when McAllister sent her a letter from prison describing what happened.
"When he stumbled upon my father, and Gabriella, he coaxed them down to the beach so they'd be further behind one of the sand dunes and wouldn't be able to be seen from the pier," Nimz said. "That's when he proceeded to shoot and kill Gabriella in front of my father and he explicitly wrote my father had the opportunity to run and leave the situation, his gun had jammed. As he tried clearing the jam, my father was trying to help Gabriella. He got his gun cleared and shot my father."
Josh Marquis was the district attorney in Clatsop County at the time and said initially, they had the wrong suspects. Within 36 hours he said they realized the men responsible were McAllister and Price - who had already gotten to Mexico.
"International warrants were put out for them and we just waited over a year until I get a phone call one day from US Border Patrol saying Jesse McAllister had crossed back into the United States at the Brownsville Texas border station," Marquis said. "He hadn't called any attention to himself, but the border patrol agent had noted his name or his face which is remarkable, and he was arrested."
Both McAllister and Price were charged with two counts of aggravated murder. McAllister is currently serving two consecutive life terms at the Oregon State Penitentiary. Meanwhile Price is serving his life sentence at Snake River Correctional Institution.
Fast forward more than two decades and McAllister has asked Governor Brown for clemency, something both Nimz and Marquis are stunned by.
"Anger, I felt awful for the victims," Marquis said.
"When I got that call a whole lot of emotions rushed to the surface. I was in shock, fear, despair. I hope that Governor Brown would definitely look hard into the nature of this type of crime make her decision based on the effects it's had on so many people," she said. "I felt hurt this is something that would even be considered."
FOX 12 reached out to Governor Brown's office about this request and the process that comes next. Spokesperson for the office, Liz Merah, sent a statement that reads:
"Governor Brown believes that granting clemency is an extraordinary act that is generally reserved for individuals who have made incredible changes and who are dedicated to making their communities better — which is why many clemency applications are denied. She evaluates clemency applications on a case-by-case basis and considers a variety of factors about the applicant’s history and case when making those decisions. Information is provided from a variety of sources during the review process, including from law enforcement, prison officials, and the district attorney’s office (which includes input from victims). The process usually takes about six months before a decision is made, although some cases can take longer.
The governor understands that families may have concerns when someone is being considered for clemency, which is why she takes the review process very seriously. Victims always have an opportunity to be heard through trauma-informed outreach by the district attorney’s office. The governor does not grant clemency without considering input from the victim through the DA."