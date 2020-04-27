Seaside's Independence Day Fireworks display canceled for 2020

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – Fourth of July fireworks in Seaside won’t be happening this year.
The Seaside Chamber of Commerce and the City of Seaside announced the cancellation of the annual show Monday.
“We can’t in good conscious produce the show this summer,” Chamber of Commerce CEO Brian Owen said in a news release. “From the current economic climate to the safety of our community, as well as the unknown timeframe for relaxing large-scale gathering restrictions, the fireworks show just doesn’t pencil out to happen this July.”
The annual celebration draws large crowds.
This year, the Fourth falls on a Saturday, which was raising more concerns from officials that it would be one of the beach’s largest gatherings on record.
“The fireworks display draws large crowds where acceptable social distancing is difficult, if not impossible, to create between those in attendance,” said Police Chief Dave Ham. “It is hard to predict what the current executive orders will be on July 4th, but we should all be prepared to have some restrictions in place on how we congregate. By cancelling the fireworks display it will help decrease the crowds that gather in a concentrated area to watch the show and help keep our community safe while we continue to strive to flatten the curve.”
In addition to the evening celebration, the city also hosts a morning parade and old fashioned social at the Seaside Museum, and there has also ben a drum and bugle corps performance at Broadway Field. The city says discussions are still ongoing about how those celebrations will be treated.
Independence Day typically brings up to 50,000 people to Seaside for the beach display of fireworks and activities, according to the city.
The city estimates an annual economic impact of more than $20 million for the event alone and the holiday is considered the official kickoff to the summer season.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.