SEATTLE, WA (KPTV) - Four children were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued in Seattle on Tuesday night.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Nicholas Antoine, 42, and Crystal Lane Antoine, 38, fled in an RV and were believed to be headed to Orcas Island, and possibly Tennessee or Ohio.

Their children – ages 7, 9, 13 and 16 years old – were reported missing Tuesday. Their parents had been ordered to turn the kids over to Child Protective Services.

The Seattle Police Department reported the children were "deemed to be in imminent danger by a King County superior court judge."

By 7:15 p.m., Washington State Patrol reported the family was found in Cheney, Washington. The children were safe and the parents were taken into custody.

The Amber Alert had stated there were mental health issues and “significant” domestic violence incidents involving Nicholas and Crystal Antoine.

The Amber Alert also said Nicholas Antoine was possibly armed with a rifle and had threatened to harm social workers.

The Seattle Police Department stated Nicholas Antoine may have been withholding medication from his children. One child has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder, according to the Amber Alert.

No further details were released in this case.

