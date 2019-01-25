ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR (KPTV) - A male olive ridley sea turtle is getting the care it needs at the Seattle Aquarium after it became stranded on an Oregon beach.
Seaside Aquarium staff responded to Rockaway Beach at around 9 a.m. Thursday after the turtle was found.
Officials said the turtle was barely moving due to the cold, and staff moved it off the beach to begin warming it up.
The turtle was taken to the Seattle Aquarium to begin the process of rehabilitation.
Officials hope the rehabilitation goes well so they can release the turtle back into warmer waters.
