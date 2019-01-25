ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR (KPTV) - A male olive ridley sea turtle that was found stranded on an Oregon beach has died.
Seaside Aquarium staff responded to Rockaway Beach at around 9 a.m. Thursday after the turtle was found.
Officials said the turtle was barely moving due to the cold, and staff moved it off the beach to begin warming it up.
The turtle was taken to the Seattle Aquarium to begin the process of rehabilitation.
However, the Seattle Aquarium told FOX 12 that the turtle was dead when it arrived and they spent about 90 minutes trying to revive it.
The aquarium said a necropsy will be performed.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.