Seattle-bound flight returns to PDX after crew shuts down engine

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A plane headed to Seattle returned to the Portland International Airport Tuesday morning after the flight crew shut down one of the aircraft’s engines.
FOX 12 viewer Clark James shared video of a propeller not working properly.
Seattle-based Alaska Airlines says shortly after takeoff around 10:30 a.m., the pilots saw a caution light indicating there was an issue with one of the propeller’s speeds.
The crew shut down an engine and turned the plane around, which is standard procedure, the airline says.
While rare, Alaska says pilots are trained for single-engine operations.
Passengers after coming back to Portland boarded a new plane that eventually did take them to Seattle.
