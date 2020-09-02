PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Seattle man was arrested Wednesday for making a bomb threat to a police precinct in Portland police, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Washington said.
Kyle Robert Tornow, 36, is accused of making an online threat that claimed he planted explosives at the precinct.
According to court records, Tornow allegedly used the Portland Police TrackIT system to send a messages claiming he planted an explosive at one of the precincts.
Using a fake name, Tornow claimed he had planted a bomb that was undetectable to police dogs, and said if he were caught, “others will take my place and immediately detonate the bomb,” according to records filed in the case.
FBI agents traced the communications to Tornow and arrested him without incident on Wednesday morning.
Making a threat to damage or destroy a building is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the attorney’s office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.