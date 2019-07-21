Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) -- Edgar Martinez has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
A seven-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger Award winner for Seattle, where he spent his entire 18-year career, Martinez delivered the first part of his speech in Spanish before congratulating the other five inductees.
"I am honored and humbled to be standing here," who was born in New York and grew up in Puerto Rico. "It is hard to believe that a dream that started when I was 10 years old (ended here). The first time I saw Roberto Clemente all I wanted to do was play the game. What an honor to have my plaque in the Hall alongside his."
Martinez won two AL batting titles and led the league in on-base percentage three times and was named the outstanding designated hitter five times, an award that now bears his name. When he retired, Martinez was one of only six players in history with a .300 batting average, .400 on-base percentage, .500 slugging percentage, 500 doubles and 300 home runs.
Martinez's walkoff double to win the 1995 AL Division Series endeared him forever to the fans in the Pacific Northwest.
"Fans, I am so fortunate," Martinez said. "Thank you for always being there for me. The support you gave me really helped me get here today. I am so glad I stayed with you until the end of my career.
"This is a day I could never imagine happening when I was growing up in Puerto Rico. Honestly, there were times over the last 10 years I wasn't sure it was going to happen. I am so grateful and proud," he said.
The other inductees are Mariano Rivera, Mike Mussina, Roy Halladay, Harold Baines and Lee Smith.
