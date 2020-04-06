Seattle Mariners prospect back home at parents' house in Vancouver while waiting for baseball's return

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The wait for Opening Day continues in Major League Baseball and for the Minor Leaguers.
FOX 12 caught up with a Seattle Mariners pitching prospect from King’s Way Christian School.
Damon Casetta-Stubbs is back from his second spring training and staying in his parents’ basement in Vancouver before baseball gets the call to return.
“It’s weird. It’s the last place I expected to be, really. I got home and I was like, ‘Dang, this is weird,’” Casetta-Stubbs said.
What a long, strange trip it’s been as the 20-year-old righthander from the Couve threw for the Mariners’ A-ball farm clubs in Modesto, Everett and West Virginia last season, but now there is a roadblock.
“We got an email from Rob Manfred, who is the commissioner, he was basically saying, we are going to try and get baseball back as soon as it’s safe,” said Casetta-Stubbs.
“For Minor League Baseball, if it is back, the heart and soul of the Minors is the fans and the families. Realistically, there probably won’t be fans this summer, so how odd is that going to be?” asked reporter Nick Krupke.
“It would be weird,” Casetta-Stubbs said. “It would like a mid-week game every day. You get like a 2:00 mid-week game where you get 50 people, and it would be that every single day, minus the 50 people.”
When asked if he’s playing catch in his backyard, Casetta-Stubbs said, “I live right down the street from Lincoln Elementary, so I throw off the wall there. I have been playing catch off that wall since I was like 6 years old.”
He’s even back in his old bedroom.
“I do, yeah, it’s the same bedroom I have been in so it’s kind of weird. it’s nostalgic at the same time,” Casetta-Stubbs said.
He says he’s doing his best to try and enjoy it.
“Yeah, I am doing my best. I am a homebody. I love the Northwest, it’s my favorite place in the world so this is the place I would want to be if I was quarantined,” said Casetta-Stubbs.
On Monday, the WIAA officially canceled high school spring sports.
“What are you feeling for those kids? You know what it’s like to be a senior and for the baseball guys that didn’t even get a chance to be on the field this season, what are you feeling for them?” asked Krupke.
Casetta-Stubbs said, “Senior year was huge for me. That was the year I finally came on to the scene. I definitely feel for those kids that would have come onto the scene.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
