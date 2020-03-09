CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A Seattle Seahawks player visited a Clark County elementary school on Monday to tout the benefits of milk.
Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers stopped at York Elementary School to celebrate a change in how the students drink the beverage. The school recently switched from cartons to washable cups.
That’s good for the environment, and Flowers stopped by to tell the kids that drinking milk is good for their health.
“Take care of your body, you can never start too early,” Flowers said. “I never knew about any of this, I was just drinking milk cuz’ I had it, now that I know what it does for you, I can help them do, let’s do it, let’s all do it together.
The change also reduces the amount of milk that students throw away. The principal of York Elementary says milk waste has decreased 75-percent since they switched from cartons to dispensers.
