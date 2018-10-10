PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco was named the Alcatel Major League Soccer Player of the Week.
It’s the second time in four weeks Blanco has earned the honor.
Blanco recorded a brace and an assist in the Timbers’ 4-1 road victory against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.
The performance marked the second time in Blanco's MLS career that he registered a brace in a match, with Blanco previously scoring two goals in a 4-0 win against D.C. United at Providence Park on Oct. 15, 2017.
With the two goals and an assist Saturday, Blanco has nine goals and 10 assists on the season for Portland, which are career bests in both categories.
Player of the Week honors are voted on by the North American Soccer Reporters.
