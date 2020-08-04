BROWNSVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Another child was rescued by bystanders after getting trapped at a park in Brownsville on Tuesday, the second child in three days.
Just before 4:30 p.m. Sweet Home Fire District responded to a water rescue at Mckercher Park.
An 8-year-old girl had gotten stuck in the same place where a 10-year-old boy had on Saturday, according to Sweet Home Fire District. Bystanders were able to free the girl before rescuers arrived.
The fire district says the cause in both incidents was a log that was wedged beneath the surface of the water. They also say they are not aware of any other entrapments in the area other than the one that happened Saturday.
Sweet Home Fire District says please be very careful of the forces of swift water like this and avoid this area until the hazard can be removed.
Sweet Home Fire Dive team members have volunteered to assist in the removal of the hazard log.
