PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the second day in a row, no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority said Friday that the state’s death toll remained unchanged at 521.
There were 295 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide Friday, bringing Oregon’s total to 30,342. There have been more than 599,000 negative tests in Oregon.
The new cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 1
- Benton, 4
- Clackamas, 28
- Clatsop, 3
- Coos, 2
- Deschutes, 7
- Douglas, 5
- Hood River, 1
- Jackson, 14
- Jefferson, 2
- Klamath, 2
- Lake, 1
- Lane, 20, Linn, 5
- Malheur, 20
- Marion, 51,
- Morrow, 7
- Multnomah, 56
- Polk, 4
- Tillamook, 2
- Umatilla, 16
- Wasco, 3
- Washington, 26
- Yamhill, 5
OHA also released its latest COVID-19 modeling report Friday, showing that the current rate of transmission is continuing a downward trend that began in mid-July, meaning that each case is generating less than one other case.
If transmission continues at its present rate, then by Oct. 8. daily infections would decrease from 360 to 190. New daily cases would decrease to 80. Severe cases – those requiring hospitalization – would decrease to 6 and the reproduction rate would remain at .87.
If there is a 5-percentage-point decline in transmission, over the next month there would be 130 daily infections. New daily cases would decline to 50. Severe cases would drop to four, and the reproduction rate would be .74.
If there is a 5-percentage-point increase in transmission rates over the next month, the model projects 400 new daily infections with new daily cases rising by 80. Under this scenario, severe cases would double from six to 12.
Additionally, regarding the wildfires, evacuations and poor air quality in Oregon, OHA said it has all decreased availability of community COVID-19 testing, but it is unclear what effects they might have on COVID-19 transmission and symptoms.
“Model results should be interpreted with caution, given these recent reductions in testing and uncertainty behind various COVID-19 model assumptions,” according to OHA.
