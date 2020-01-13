Second inmate sentenced to prison for attacking deputy at Marion County Jail

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A second inmate has been sentenced to prison for attacking a deputy in the Marion County Jail.
Brian Eller, 43, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of attempted aggravated murder, first-degree escape and strangulation.
Eller and Bradley Monical were in the custody of the Marion County Jail when they attacked Deputy Stacy Headrick in November 2016.
Investigators said the deputy fought the men off and called for help. When other deputies arrived, the two inmates surrendered.
Monical was sentenced last September to nearly 14 years in prison for the attack.
Eller was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison. The Oregon Department of Corrections shows Eller is already serving time on charges out of Lane County and Linn County.
