Second largest squash in history recorded at Bauman Harvest Festival

WOODBURN, Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington woman now claims the title of second-largest squash in history.

History was made at the Bauman Harvest Festival on Saturday. Organizers said Cindy Tobeck of Olympia, Wash., had a squash that weighed in at 2,030 pounds. It breaks the record for the largest squash ever at the festival, the largest grown in the state of Washington and is the second-largest ever recorded on Earth.

The record happened during the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, where growers from all over the country bring their pumpkins and squash to be weighed in a sanctioned competition.

The Bauman Harvest Festival continues until Oct. 30.