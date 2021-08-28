PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people have died following a head-on crash in northeast Portland that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded with Port of Portland police to the 7900 block of Northeast Marine Drive. When they arrived, they found a sedan and a pick-up truck that had been involved in a head-on crash. The man driving the pickup truck had to be extricated by firefighters and other emergency responders.

The man who was extricated, 50-year-old Gregory James Beuving, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The woman driving the sedan, 24-year-old Knyshya Latreace Wesley, died at the scene.

Investigators believe speed and passing in a no passing zone were contributing factors in the deadly crash.