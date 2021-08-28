PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people have died following a head-on crash in northeast Portland that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB said on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded with Port of Portland police to the 7900 block of Northeast Marine Drive. When they arrived, they found a sedan and a pick-up truck that had been involved in a head-on crash. The man driving the pickup truck had to be extricated by firefighters and other emergency responders.
The man who was extricated, 50-year-old Gregory James Beuving, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. The woman driving the sedan, 24-year-old Knyshya Latreace Wesley, died at the scene.
Investigators believe speed and passing in a no passing zone were contributing factors in the deadly crash.
I blame the government. Why doesn't the government put concrete barriers down the center of all two lane roads and highways, so clueless humans won't pass in unsafe ways and places? I mean, if the hypocrite nanny government wants to control so much of our lives, and they seem to really care about saving lives, then why do they trust painted lines to control us. Boy, they sure are dumb.
RIP to the woman that died. Condolences.
