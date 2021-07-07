PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A second person is facing charges in the shooting death of 19-year-old Alexander Martinson. Jairo Acevedo Hernandez is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.
According to court documents, Hernandez was driving the vehicle the other suspect Jaizion Propps was riding in when he fired the fatal shot that killed the victim. During the chase Propps was sitting on the window frame, leaning out of the car, when he fired three shots. A short time later Propps fired a fourth shot and told Hernandez to “skirt off” so he drove away to Propps’ apartment. Hernandez was with the same group when they learned Martinson had died.
During an interview with police Hernandez expressed that the plan had just been to beat up Martinson earlier that day at a park. According to police interviews the fight stemmed from a dispute over social media involving Martinson, Propps and their respective girlfriends.
Hernandez has been charged with second-degree murder with a firearm, three counts of reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with evidence. Jaizion Propps, 20, has also been charged with 2nd degree murder in the killing.
