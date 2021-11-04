Second Portland Street Response team to begin first night shift Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A second team with the Portland Street Response will begin their first night on the job Thursday.

The unit already has one team up and running during the weekends, and the new crew will cover weekends and nights. Both teams will respond in a new expanded boundary as well that corresponds to Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct, increasing its coverage from 13 square miles to 36 square miles.

"Based on the numbers, previous data we had, if we expand our geographical location to cover the East Precinct area - now in 22 different neighborhoods - we may be able to reach out to the folks that need us the most now," said Haiki Mushi, Community Engagement Manager for the Portland Street Response team.

The team's new boundaries are from Southeast Clatsop to Interstate 84. The east side expansion covers Southeast Caesar Chavez to Southeast 175th.

The program launched back in February as an alternative to sending police officers to some mental health calls and issues affecting the houseless. Mushi says within their first nine months of service they've garnered a lot of support from the community.

"Actually, even having community partners who are advocating for the program, to bring the services to the community we are serving, I think that's really amazing," Mushi said.

Sabina Urdes lives in the Lents neighborhood and says she's already seen the positive impacts the team has had in her community.

"I know that they have been able to develop relationships with some of the folks in our community, like our houseless neighbors - refer them to services and help them get the care that they need, and make them feel like they are a part of the neighborhood," Urdes said.

Urdes says she works late a night in the Lents neighborhood and says she sees a lot of people in crisis. She says calling the Portland Street Response team for help in those instances is a better option than calling police.

"The 911 response to calls like that tends to be so delayed, that sometimes they never show up, not even by the time a business closes. It can take them hours to respond," she said. "It seems like police respond to life or death situations but sometimes you have people somewhere in the middle."

Urdes says she wishes the team responded to a specific call back in April involving 46-year-old Robert Douglas Delgado.

On the morning of April 15, Portland police officers responded to a call of Delgado with a handgun in Lents Park. Report by an officer states Delgado did not comply with officers, and was shot and killed by police. The handgun turned out to be a replica.

Urdes says had Portland Street Response answered the call, it may have turned out differently.

"Having followed the story and been in contact with his family, I believe the police response that they really escalated things for Robert, who was having a mental health crisis," Urdes told FOX 12.

The new team for Portland Street Response will be responding to calls Thursday through Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Portland Street Response’s existing day shift has changed its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.