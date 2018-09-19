PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Attorneys representing a protester who was allegedly injured by Portland Police last month announced he’s planning to take legal action against the city.
The statement from Aaron Cantu’s attorneys on Wednesday claims the violence and lethal force from Portland Police during a protest last month is not acceptable and the City of Portland should be held accountable for officers’ actions.
Tensions were high during that protest on Aug. 4.
Patriot Prayer and members of Antifa were divided by a wall of police who lined Naito Parkway in downtown Portland.
The statement Wednesday from Juan Chavez, director of the Civil Rights Project of the Oregon Justice Resource Center claims Cantu showed up to the protest to stand in solidarity with counter-protesters of Patriot Prayer.
It said Cantu didn’t witness any violence from counter protesters so he didn’t feel he was in any danger.
He allegedly heard no warnings or orders to disperse before Portland Police discharged crowd controlling weapons, or flash bangs.
One of those projectiles appears to have hit Cantu in the head, puncturing a helmet he was wearing that day.
His lawyers claim he suffered a traumatic brain injury and that the projectile caused hemorrhaging and had a tube inserted in his skull to help drain the bleeding.
The statement from his attorneys also claims Cantu thought he was going to die.
Last month Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said she was pleased with the response of officers to the demonstrations.
She said officers showed no preferential treatment and the department’s focus and efforts were soley on behavior.
Cantu isn’t the only one who plans to take legal action.
A lawyer on behalf of Michelle Fawcett, who was a case study in a report calling for Portland police to significantly change its use of crowd control weapons, claims she was hit in the arm and chest, suffering third-degree burns.
Police have since suspended using the devices as they conduct more tests.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.