SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon legislature wrapped up its first special session in Salem on Friday, but another special session is likely just around the corner.
On Saturday, Oregon Governor Kate Brown held a press briefing where she told reporters a second special session may come at the end of July or early August to address the state’s budget.
Oregon is a looking at an 11 percent decrease in revenue which is having an impact. Currently some state agencies have reduced staffing, while others are not filling employment vacancies.
“Certain agencies are doing layoffs and cutting back. We are continuing to hold vacancies open and frankly we are doing everything we can to squeeze every single bit of tooth paste out of the tube,” Brown said.
She says her office has already identified $150 million in cuts.
“As households across the state are tightening their belts so too must we at the state level and that is what is what we are moving forward on,” Brown said.
Republicans wanted to address the budget issues during the first special session, Democrats and the Governor say they want to wait on the budget until they know what federal aid may be coming later this summer.
She has said she will fund schools at $9 billion. Adding the state is a better place with a rainy-day fund and other savings in place that years ago.
Governor Brown also said Saturday, next week she will release a plan on how she would like to state to spend CARES Act money.
'Second special session likely in Oregon to talk budget issues' Yeah right. The people of Oregon are going to get screwed really good thanks to Kate and her wrecking crew. It is going to boil down to 2 choices. One choice involves sand and the other choice involves vaseline.
