PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of being an accomplice to a hit-and-run at a Portland tow yard appeared in court Wednesday morning.
Kenneth Jett, 64, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal mischief during his arraignment.
Jett was arrested Monday in connection with a hit-and-run assault at 21st Century Towing in north Portland.
The entire incident was caught on camera by surveillance video, including a white van which led police to Jett.
The woman seen in the surveillance video, Nicole Penagos-Clare, was arrested on Saturday.
Police said she broke into the tow yard, then rammed the gate to escape and hit a 21st Century Towing employee in the process.
The employee, Josh Durrett, is recovering from his injuries. He told FOX 12 knowing that both suspects have been caught puts his mind at ease.
"It's actually a big weight off my shoulders," said Durrett. "I'm glad that the police are actually doing something about it."
Penagos-Clare was in court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and failure to perform the duties of a driver - injury.
Jett is expected to be back in court next month, while Penagos-Clare's next court date is Feb. 26.
