PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a hit-and-run assault inside a north Portland tow truck yard.
Police say they received a tip from a concerned citizen in the Centennial neighborhood at about 3 p.m. Monday after they saw a white van matching the one in the tow yard case.
Officers arrived on scene and located the van matching the description and were notified that the suspect was inside a nearby home.
The suspect, Kenneth Jett, 64, exited the home and officers were able to take him into custody, police said. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on second-degree criminal mischief.
Police previously arrested 24-year-old Nicole O. Penagos-Clare. Investigators said she drove a stolen truck last Wednesday and hit a fence that slammed into an employee at 21st Century Towing on North Kerby Avenue. The crime was caught on camera.
The victim in this case, Josh Durrett, was in court Tuesday for Penagos-Clare's arraignment.
"If I have a chance to come face to face with her, I just want her to know how much pain I’m in and what she put me through. I’m really hoping they throw the book at her," Durrett told FOX 12.
Court documents state a woman told investigators that Penagos-Cloare was upset about her van being towed because she had items inside the van. The woman also told police that on the same day as the hit-and-run, Penagos-Clare was driven to a drug dealer to tell him she got him a pickup to settle a debt.
Durrett said he actually had contact with the woman about her towed van before the hit-and-run occurred.
Penagos-Clare covered her face throughout her arraignment Tuesday.
"This case highlights how criminals can be identified and captured to increase public safety when our investigators work in tandem with community members," said Chief Jami Resch. "I am grateful for community members who came forward with information and detectives who worked diligently to apprehend those involved so quickly."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
comments
Now lets watch what the justice does with him.
Criminal mischief?! Looked like attempted vehicular manslaughter at the least!
what loser uses their work van during a crime, these 2 are going to jail for a while with these felonies
