Second teen suspect charged with murder for Willamina fire that killed 79-year-old man

WILLAMINA, OR (KPTV) - A second teen suspect is now facing the charge of murder for a fire in the Willamina area that killed a 79-year-old man.
Emergency crews responded to the 38100 block of Southwest Tenbush Lane at 2:37 a.m. June 13.
Once firefighters controlled the fire, the body of Dieter H. Aulig was found inside.
Theresa Aulig escaped with non-life-threatening burns.
Investigators said a “fire accelerant” was found inside the house and the cause was believed to be arson.
The grandson of Dieter and Theresa Aulig, 14-year-old Nicholas J.D. Aulig, was not immediately located and crews feared he may have been injured in the fire.
Nicholas Aulig was found the next day at a friend’s house. Investigators later identified the teen and his friend, Jacob Thomas Brooks, 15, of Willamina, as the suspects in the case.
Detectives said the teens conspired to steal a large amount of money being stored at the Auligs’ home. Search warrants led to the discovery of $50,000 in money stolen in this case, according to investigators.
Nicholas Aulig is facing charges including murder, aggravated theft and arson. He is scheduled to appear in court next in January 2019.
Brooks was arraigned Tuesday on adult charges of murder, manslaughter and first-degree arson. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in January 2019.
