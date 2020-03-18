PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported the second and third deaths from COVID-19 in the state.
A 60-year-old woman in Lane County died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend on March 14. A 71-year-old man in Washington County died Tuesday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
The OHA said Wednesday both people had underlying medical conditions prior to their positive tests for the virus and subsequent deaths.
The first COVID-19-related death in Oregon was a patient in Multnomah County. The 70-year-old man died last Saturday.
OHA updated the total number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the state to 75, with 10 additional cases reported Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were 18 new presumptive cases in Oregon.
Wednesday’s new cases are in Benton (1), Lane (2), Marion (4), Washington (2) and Yamhill (1) counties.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:
- Benton County: 3
- Clackamas County: 6
- Deschutes County: 6
- Douglas County: 1
- Jackson County: 2
- Klamath County: 1
- Lane County: 2
- Linn County: 15
- Marion County: 8
- Multnomah County: 3
- Polk County: 1
- Umatilla County: 2
- Washington County: 23
- Yamhill County: 2
One of the new cases in Washington County is a student at Aloha High School, according to administrators and health officials.
The Beaverton School District notified families that the student was at school while sick the week of March 9. Administrators are working to identify close contacts of the student.
Gov. Kate Brown has closed K-12 schools statewide through April 28.
Earlier Wednesday, Clark County Public Health reported the third COVID-19-related death in that county.
