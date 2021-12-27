CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – Washington State Patrol said a second victim has died after a three-car crash on an I-5 off-ramp earlier this month.

On Monday night, WSP said 21-year-old Jorge Santiago-Joaquin of Ridgefield, Wash., died at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

On Dec. 18, WSP responded to a three-car crash on the I-5 southbound off-ramp at Northeast 78th Street. Troopers say they learned a car had broken down and was stopped on the off-ramp. Another driver pulled off on the shoulder of the off-ramp in front of the car to help. That’s when a third car hit the people, who were standing between the cars already on the ramp.

Troopers said Santiago-Joaquin was a passenger in the car that stopped to help.

The driver of the car that had originally stopped, 36-year-old Ying Ting of Portland, also died.

The driver of the car that stopped to help and the driver of the third car were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

WSP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.