PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – When someone thinks of the Secret Service, protecting the president is what usually comes to mind. But the agency investigates financial crimes as well, including COVID-19 scams.
“Over the last couple of months, criminals have been using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting people or businesses through cyber enabled crimes,” said Justin Bourne, resident agent in charge with the U.S. Secret Service.
Bourne said his agency helps investigate financial crimes.
“Some of the scams that we’ve been seeing are email phishing scams, identity theft, social engineering, tax scams and then non-delivery scams where you’ve purchased something online and paid for it, but it doesn’t get delivered,” he said.
Bourne said it’s those non-delivery scams they really see a lot of.
“Somebody may order some PPE that they want delivered, and then it just hasn’t come after a month or two,” he said.
Latest numbers from the Federal Trade Commission show more than 52,000 COVID-19 complaints since the beginning of the pandemic, with a total loss of more than $38 million.
“I think the main takeaway is just to be vigilant,” Bourne said. “If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is.”
Bourne encourages people to stay safe online.
He suggests keeping your antiviral software up to date on your computer and phone. Don’t click on links or attachments in an email from someone you don’t know. Finally, always do some research before giving out personal information to someone or a company.
