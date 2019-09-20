PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton are on their way to Portland to celebrate their joint book.
"The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience" is the first book Secretary Clinton and Chelsea have written together.
The pair plan to discuss the women throughout history "who have had the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions, and get the job done."
The authors write,
“Ensuring the rights, opportunities, and full participation of women and girls remains a big piece of unfinished business of the twenty-first century. Finishing it is going to take all of us standing shoulder to shoulder, across the generations, across genders. This is not a moment for anyone to leave the fight, or sit on the sidelines waiting for the perfect moment to join.”
Presented by Powell’s, The Clintons will be joined in conversation by Cheryl Strayed, author of Wild and Tiny Beautiful Things, at Revolution Hall on Oct. 19.
Tickets are on-sale Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at revolutionhall.com.
