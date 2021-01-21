OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A Clackamas County roadway has remained closed for over a month due to landslides.
On Dec. 20, county officials closed Clackamas River Drive between OR-213 and Springwater Road because of a landslide at milepost 1.9.
There were additional landslides along the roadway during the first week of January.
Due to the unstable slope, officials say there is a risk of additional slides in the area.
Road crews and other experts, including engineers and geologists, are assessing the hillside in the area and expect to determine appropriate next steps in the coming weeks.
“We are currently monitoring the slide area, and will open Clackamas River Drive when reasonably safe to do so. I understand this is creating an inconvenience, but the safety of the traveling public is my number one priority," said Shane Abbott, County Transportation Maintenance Manager.
All travelers are being asked to stay away from the closed portion of Clackamas River Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.