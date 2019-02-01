PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A big section of the Eastbank Esplanade will be closed to runners, walkers and cyclists due to repair work.
The closure began Friday between the Steel Bridge and Hawthorne Bridge on the east side of the Willamette River.
The section of the esplanade is expected to be closed for about two months as crews make repairs and improvements. That includes removing graffiti, trash and dead trees, as well as repairing lights.
FOX 12 talked with a jogger Friday morning who had to find a detour due to the closure.
"I went all the way down MLK, and then went through, cut through industrial area and then came through here, through the Hawthorne area," said Wayne Vreeland.
To ease congestion, Portland Parks & Recreation is urging people to use the recently opened Naito Parkway on the west side of the river.
