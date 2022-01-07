Section of Highway 47 washed out in Mist as officials warn of flooding

MIST, Ore. (KPTV) - Part of Highway 47 washed out Thursday in Mist, which is about 15 miles north of Vernonia in Columbia County.
Marvin Bloomer lives right by it and believe it or not, he watched it happen.
"I heard the water rushing over the road and I went down there to look at it and I thought, 'That’s running under the road and the culvert’s gone,'" Bloomer said.
He started warning drivers and before he knew it: "It made a pretty good boom, splash and it just all just washed out."
Because there’s a natural gas line, too, Northwest Natural and ODOT crews came out and closed the road.
The fire district there said kids at the nearby Mist Grade School were released early and buses had no choice but to take the very long way around.
Columbia County also shared video of water over Highway 30 near Woodson from Thursday morning.